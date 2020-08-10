A Laurel couple is in jail, accused of stealing money from a homeless man after taking him from a local park to a bank and forcing him to withdraw money.
Williams Maye, 44, and Sandra Culpepper, 45, are charged with armed robbery and kidnapping and are being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $150,000 bond each.
They are accused of holding the unidentified man against his will with a box blade after picking him up from Cotton Mill Park and taking him to get cash from an ATM. The man reportedly receives some sort of government assistance once per month, and the couple knew that because they were acquainted.
“He said they drove him around, laughing and terrorizing him … and then they made him withdraw the money and took him back to the park, then threw him out,” Investigator Seth Crabtree of the Laurel Police Department said.
The incident happened on Tuesday, the complainant reported it at the LPD on Wednesday and the suspects were arrested on Friday. Judge Kyle Robertson set the bonds for the couple in Laurel Municipal Court over the weekend.
Crabtree said he collected evidence in the case before making the arrests. The complainant was able to give him the names of the suspects because they were acquainted.
Sources with knowledge of the case said that the accuser may have received drugs from the couple in the past, and that’s how it’s believed they were acquainted.
Several homeless people stay in Cotton Mill Park during the day and sleep at the Salvation Army at night.
“It’s extremely sad that anyone would take advantage of someone who is homeless and prey upon him,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.