Two Laurel residents filed a civil suit against the City of Laurel, two Laurel Police Department investigators, LPD Chief Tommy Cox and three other officers for an altercation that occurred on their front porch involving mistaken identity.
Dezsie and Porsche Moore’s suit, filed by attorney Carlos Moore on May 14, alleges that investigators Seth Crabtree and Josh Freeman assaulted the couple “with excessive force” and did not attempt to confirm the identities of the couple or “offer medical assistance after they were obviously significantly injured” and “violated their constitutional rights.”
“I believe it's a solid case and my clients were wronged,” said attorney Moore, who practices law in Jackson and Grenada. “They had their rights trampled upon, and we are seeking vindication through a court of law. We believe we will be successful.”
Porsche Moore filmed the incident with Freeman and Crabtree wrestling her husband on the couple’s front porch around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3, the complaint states. She heard knocking on her back door and found her husband and Freeman, who appeared to be “in plain clothing,” according to the complaint.
Freeman then took Dezsie Moore by the arm while Porsche asked, “What’s going on, sir?” Freeman ordered Dezsie to place his hands behind his back, the complaint states.
Porsche asked a second time what was happening, and when she did not receive an answer, she got her cellphone to record the incident, according to the complaint. She asked again why her husband was being arrested, and Freeman responded, “Because I said so.” Crabtree jumped onto the porch and pushed Mrs. Moore out of the way, then Crabtree jumped onto Mr. Moore’s back in an “attempt to choke him out,” the complaint continued.
Soon, three other officers were on the scene, throwing Porsche to the ground and detaining her, the complaint states. She asked why she was being arrested and an unidentified woman officer responded, “Because of your mouth,” the complaint alleges.
Porsche Moore was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center around 5 p.m. and asked repeatedly for a telephone call. That request was ignored for more than six hours, the complaint states.
Investigators matched Dezsie Moore’s description to that of an armed robbery suspect. The video circulated widely on social media before Judge Kyle Robertson found Dezsie Moore not guilty of resisting arrest and public profanity but guilty of failure to comply with police.
Cox said he could not comment on ongoing litigation.
A lawsuit represents only one side of a legal argument.
