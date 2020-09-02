A Virginia man whose brother was sent to prison for transporting 40 pounds of pot through Jones County will also have to face consequences in court, the judge ruled.
Gary Teague, 44, was indicted for trafficking a controlled substance in December 2016, when his brother Clarence, 42, was caught with 18 kilograms of high-grade marijuana in a suitcase after he was stopped by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, just inside the Jones County line on Highway 84 West, prosecutor Kristen Martin said.
Clarence Teague pleaded guilty in May in Jones Cones County Circuit Court and was ordered to serve 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He also signed an affidavit that his brother had no knowledge of the drugs in the vehicle. But Gary Teague will have to go to trial or reach a plea in the case, Judge Dal Williamson ruled.
“A jury will have to decide if he had no idea there was (40) pounds of marijuana in the trunk of a vehicle he was in all the way from Pennsylvania,” Williamson said.
What the judge did know is that local authorities had to go get Gary Teague in Virginia, “at considerable cost to the taxpayers,” because he failed to show up in court or to sign in at the jail when he was supposed to after posting $100,000 bond. He as surrendered by his bonding company and has been in the Jones County Adult Detention Center since November.
Williamson tentatively set Gary Teague’s trial date for the end of September.
Clarence Teague was found in Farrell, Pa., last November after the court was notified of his location by the FBI, which tracked him down because he was illegally receiving Social Security benefits.
•Frederick Gammage, 44, of Ellisville was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He was caught with 10 grams of the drug after a high-speed pursuit in Laurel in April 2019. After a Laurel officer attempted to make a traffic stop on South 16th Avenue, Gammage led police on a chase and jumped out of the vehicle where a bridge had washed out. The cocaine was found in the console of the vehicle, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said.
When the judge asked him why he did it, Gammage said, “I’ve asked myself the same thing a million times.” Gammage said he had been living in Des Moines, Iowa, where he “had a good job.”
Williamson said he “senses some good” in Gammage, but by selling cocaine, he’s “helping destroy people’s lives.”
The judge warned him that, because he has a prior felony conviction, he could be charged as a habitual offender if he has to come to court again.
In addition to the five years, Gammage was also ordered to spend three years on post-release supervision, to participate in the court’s community service program, pay $1,927.50 in court fees and fines and to take part in MDOC’s long-term alcohol-and-drug treatment program.
Gammage was facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He was represented by public defender John Piazza.
• Vincent Strickland, 45, of Sandersville was ordered to serve a year in the full-time custody of MDOC after violating the terms of his release on a charge for possession of methamphetamine. Strickland was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in July for possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of meth while in possession of a weapon.
He initially was approved for drug court in 2014 but failed to comply with that. The judge revoked Strickland’s latest bond and ordered him to serve a year behind bars then a year on post-release supervision under MDOC
“It’s another sad case of meth addiction,” Williamson said. “Get some help.”
