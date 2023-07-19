The state Court of Appeals struck down a former West Jones football star’s claims that he was wrongfully convicted of aggravated assault after a wreck that left his girlfriend paralyzed.
Antonie Kirk, 22, petitioned the appellate court after he was found guilty by a jury in Jones County Circuit Court in May 2021 and ordered by Judge Dal Williamson to serve 16 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Kirk claimed that the trial court erred in denying his motion for a directed verdict and argued that the evidence against him did not support a conviction of aggravated assault and it was a “misapplication of the law.”
The charges and conviction stem from an April 15, 2019 crash on Trace Road that fractured Ayterria Wright’s spinal cord, paralyzing her from the waist down and confining her to a wheelchair. There was evidence and testimony that he forced Wright into the vehicle after she had broken up with him, then drove the vehicle recklessly — at speeds up to 102 mph — and crashed intentionally.
Kirk argued that the state did not prove that he acted with intent to cause serious bodily injury and that his conviction goes “against the weight of the evidence presented.”
“The state was not required to establish that Kirk acted with unequivocal intent,” the Court of Appeals ruling read, in part, citing case law and state statute to strike down the first claim.
“The credibility of the witnesses presented by the state and by Kirk was a matter for the jury to decide,” the high court ruled on the claim about the weight of evidence. “We find sufficient evidence to establish that Kirk acted recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life and caused Wright’s serious bodily injuries.
“We further find the trial court did not abuse its discretion by denying Kirk’s motion for a new trial based on the weight of the evidence.”
Justices on the Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed the trial court’s decision. Kirk can still appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Williamson denied Kirk’s request for a new trial immediately after his conviction and he denied his request to be allowed bond while the Court of Appeals considered his motion.
The judge pointed to social-media and text-message communications directed at Wright on behalf of Kirk as part of the reason for denying his request to be released while awaiting appeal.
“The Court has great concern about the pressure exerted by someone through social media upon the victim in this case toward a desired end,” Williamson wrote. “The Court is further concerned about the kind of anger and rage demonstrated by (Kirk) toward Miss Wright when she annoyed him on April 15, 2019 by asking him to take her home. She has suffered (and will continue to suffer) enough without the chance of further incident. With all this in mind the Court is unable to say that the Defendant has shown by clear and convincing evidence that his release will not constitute a special danger to another person.”
Copies of Instagram posts and texts were included with the judge’s ruling. After Wright’s mother died, a message from the Instagram account “9.96mm” came to Wright’s page that read, “Dang Karma a mf.” Another from “demonchild74” read: “We willing to help burry their mama if she go sign the papers to get my brother out of jail. money good!”
A text from “Ms. Keshia” — which is Kirk’s mother’s name — asked to meet with Wright. The message implied that Wright only pursued charges against Kirk at the insistence of her mother. “You know how he felt about you and I thought you felt the same way … can you please just tell the truth you know he didn’t do that intentionally he would never hurt you please do that for me so my baby can come home to his family you living your life … I’m sorry for the lost of your mom but baby can you please do the right thing so he can come home that’s not fair to him …”
Lakeshia McLaurin, Kirk’s mother, signed an affidavit swearing that she did not send the message and that the number it came from was unfamiliar to her, as were the Instagram usernames. Kirk also said that he has no knowledge of the communications with Wright.
“It is obvious to the Court that at some point since the trial there has been a coordinated effort by someone to press the victim by social media to ‘do the right thing so he can come home,” Williamson wrote, and he called some of the communications “concerning.”
After the motion was filed in November, Wright wrote, in part: “I don’t think he should be let out, because justice will not be served due to the fact that he intentionally caused the wreck that led me to be permanently put in a wheelchair.
“The thought of him being out makes me feel very uncomfortable because his family lives 5 miles from my house … His family members have contacted me multiple times harassing me and bribing me into letting Antonie out of prison.”
Wright was a star sprinter at West Jones and was in a relationship with Kirk when they got in a fight and he forced her into the vehicle he crashed a few minutes later, according to testimony and other evidence. “Black box” data from the 2005 Mercury Montego shows that Kirk was going 102 mph when he crashed off Trace Road. Wright, who testified that she was begging for Kirk to stop and let her out, was paralyzed from the waist down.
Michael Mitchell represented Kirk in the trial. Then-District Attorney Tony Buckley urged the jury to “make (Kirk) accountable for his recklessness that evening” and noted that Kirk “never said he was sorry” and “has not shown one shred of sympathy.”
Kirk was the leading receiver and defensive back on the Mustangs’ South State championship team that represented the school in its first trip to the state title game just a few months before the crash.
He is being housed in the Kemper County Correctional Facility, according to the MDOC website.
