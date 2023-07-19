The state Court of Appeals struck down a former West Jones football star’s claims that he was wrongfully convicted of aggravated assault after a wreck that left his girlfriend paralyzed.

Antonie Kirk, 22, petitioned the appellate court after he was found guilty by a jury in Jones County Circuit Court in May 2021 and ordered by Judge Dal Williamson to serve 16 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

kirk appeal

Kirk

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.