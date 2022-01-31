Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on Jan. 27 extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts for another month, giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Feb. 25.
The most recent order leaves in effect other safety provisions, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and others to be conducted remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.