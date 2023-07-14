A Jones County man who sold something that isn’t on the menu at Sonic is in “tot” water, and now he’s taking a judge’s order to go to the cooler.
Shawn “100” Thrash, 36, was sentenced to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to sale of methamphetamine. He admitted in Jones County Circuit Court to selling 2.496 grams of meth to someone he met at Sonic on 16th Avenue in Laurel in December 2020.
The person who purchased the drugs was a confidential informant for Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics agents, District Attorney Brad Thompson said, and the transaction was reportedly captured on video and audio.
“I apologize to the citizens of the county for my behavior,” Thrash told the court. “I’ve changed my ways. I have God in my life now. You won’t see me in here again.”
The latter may not be true, as Thrash still faces a manslaughter charge after being arrested for that in January. He was accused of delaying medical care for 54-year-old Tracy Holifield, who died of a fentanyl overdose at Thrash’s house in the Glade Community. There was no proof that he dealt the deadly drugs to her, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said at the time, but “there have been a string of overdoses around him.” If convicted, he faces up to 20 years on that charge.
He was facing three to 20 years on the meth-selling charge, but Thompson and public defender Matt Sherman reached the plea deal for six years in prison, five years of post-release supervision, court fees of $3,427.50 (including a $2,000 fine) and the court’s community service program. Judge Dal Williamson accepted the plea.
“This and other substances are tearing up parts of this county, and it doesn’t discriminate,” Williamson said. “You’re making yourself part of that problem. I hope your change is genuine.”
The judge also addressed a concern that Thrash had about where he serves his time “because he cooperated with law enforcement” and feared for his safety with other inmates he may have to serve his time with. Williamson said he would write a letter to the MDOC commissioner and ask Sheriff Joe Berlin, and if they didn’t oppose it, Thrash could be allowed to serve his time locally.
“Don’t do anything to make me regret that,” Williamson warned Thrash. “If I feel like I got snookered, I will send you to the penitentiary.”
