A Jones County man who sold something that isn’t on the menu at Sonic is in “tot” water, and now he’s taking a judge’s order to go to the cooler.

Shawn “100” Thrash, 36, was sentenced to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to sale of methamphetamine. He admitted in Jones County Circuit Court to selling 2.496 grams of meth to someone he met at Sonic on 16th Avenue in Laurel in December 2020.

court, thrash

Shawn Thrash with public defender Matt Sherman (Photo by Mark Thornton)

