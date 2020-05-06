Teams from across the South won’t converge on the Sportsplex to play ball this summer. That’s the announcement Mayor Johnny Magee made, reading a letter from the governing board of the Dixie Youth World Series at the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening. The city will be the host for the 2021 event, he told the council.
The news was not unexpected, but it was disappointing, Magee said. With sales-tax collections expected to take a nosedive because of the executive order that shut down most businesses to combat the spread of coronavirus, that big even was needed to boost city revenue.
“We were counting on it,” Magee said. “We probably get too much of our budget out of sales tax … but we were counting on about 10 percent of our collections coming from the Dixie Youth World Series, with sales tax and the tourism tax.”
The state Department of Revenue’s payment to the city on May 15 will be “very interesting,” he said. That’s because the shelter-in-place order came in mid-March, and payments from that state agency are based on sales from two months earlier. Most businesses were shut down for half of March and all of April, so tax rebates to cities in May and June are expected to be way down.
The city typically collects between $600,000 and $800,000 from the Department of Revenue each month. March sales tax revenue of $683,080 was a slight increase over last year and the city is in line with collections at this point last fiscal year, with $4.55 million. The city collected almost $9.2 million last fiscal year, which starts in October.
At the end of the meeting, Councilman Tony Wheat asked the mayor for an update on the status of the Pendorff annexation.
The state Supreme Court decided not to hear oral arguments, but instead to have the attorneys file briefs, Magee said. “Our attorney says it should be ours in a couple of months,” he said.
Special Judge James Bell ruled in favor of the city’s annexation plan in 2018, awarding almost two square miles of the community to the city, but the Pendorff Community Association filed an appeal in Jones County Chancery Court. That move is expected to generate an estimated $1.2 million in new taxes for the city.
“Maybe we can have the assessed values on the (tax) rolls by Oct. 1,” Wheat said, referring to the start of the new fiscal year.
The mayor and council approved a resolution asking Congress for assistance to help handle the anticipated budget shortfalls. It noted that the Coronavirus Relief Fund was only being made available to municipalities with more than 500,000 residents, but only 36 of 19,000 U.S. cities have populations higher than a half-million. “No Mississippi municipality qualified for direct funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, and the CARES Act did not mandate that state governments share their portion of the revenue received from the fund,” the resolution read, noting that 96 percent of all municipalities nationwide report budget shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.
In other business, the city entered into professional services contracts with city engineer Neel-Schaffer to oversee the Brown Street Drainage and Access Road Project and the Martin Luther King/South 16th Avenue Utility and Roadway Improvements Project.
The city received $650,000 from the state for work to help alleviate flash-flooding in the Brown Street area and to build an emergency access road at the west end of the street in case Tallahala Creek still floods. Neel-Schaffer will be paid $140,000 for its services.
The MLK/South 16th project will include the replacement of water and sewer mains and pipes, pavement milling and overlay and drainage improvements at a cost of $3.2 million. Those costs are being paid by a city revenue bond. Neel-Schaffer will be paid $650,000.
“It’s good to see this come to fruition,” Councilman George Carmichael said. “The citizens on MLK Drive thought they were being neglected and overlooked.”
But there are a lot of problems to deal with on the project and “it’s going to take some serious money,” he said, and “once it starts, it’s going to take time, so we’re asking the citizens to be patient. Once it’s finished, the community will be proud.”
Carmichael and Councilman Jason Capers thanked the mayor for his efforts to get funding and to work to improve streets and the infrastructure that runs underneath them.
The council also OK’d a completed sewer rehabilitation project on Pearson Street that was done by Suncoast Infrastructure at a cost of $21,503.66.
In other business, the council — with Councilman Stacy Comegys participating by telephone and Councilman Anthony Page absent — unanimously agreed to:
• Appoint Charlotte Cook to serve as Ward 1 representative on the Civil Service Commission to fill the unexpired term of Paul Evans, who resigned. The term expires Dec. 31, 2023.
• Grant an ad valorem tax exemption to Morgan Bros. Millworks, Inc.
The council also set a public hearing date of June 2 for the following properties that have been deemed a public nuisance by the Inspection Department:
• 2263 Palmer Ave., Selvin Cox;
• 2217 Center Ave., Prisock Properties, Inc.;
• 2122 Center Ave., Alvin Jones Jr.
The council agreed to let the city clean the following properties that have been deemed a public nuisance by the Inspection Department and assess the costs to the owner:
• 118 West Kingston St, Nail SO;
• 704 East Elmo St., Annie Elaine Moore Estate;
• 1200 Susie B. Ruffin Ave., Ernest McAlpin;
• 1244 Meridian Ave., Tommie Pruitt;
• 1922 Tulip Ave., Debra Crosby.
