Community centers will stay closed through June 15
Jones County now outpaces Hinds in new coronavirus cases, leading the state with 86 last week. After speaking with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Mark Horne of South Central Regional Medical Center, the Jones County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday morning.
Board president Johnny Burnett warned of the growing case numbers, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over despite the state’s businesses re-opening.
“We are all responsible for ourselves,” he said. “If you spread this, that’s your responsibility. If you get it, try to contain it so you don’t give it to friends or family. Our biggest thing is to get people in Jones County to realize their personal responsibility to protect themselves from COVID-19. … It just spiked up, and we need to let people be aware this stuff will kill you dead.”
Among other actions taken during Tuesday’s emergency meeting, the board voted to extend reopening community centers by another two weeks. They’ll revisit the discussion June 15, when that extension ends.
“COVID-19 has increased in the area by 40 percent (last week), and it increases in gatherings,” Burnett said. “It’ll be hard for a community center to maintain 10 or 20 people and keep them 6 feet apart.”
Dobbs, who spoke with board members the previous evening, now says the virus is spreading via the community as opposed to any specific industries like poultry — backing up Horne’s recent suggestion that the community’s neglect of preventive guidelines is worsening the outbreak. Dobbs previously suggested poultry plants, which reportedly didn’t shut down during the executive stay-at-home order, may have had something to do with it.
The board also moved to allow Debris Tech, the company cleaning the aftermath of Jones’ Easter tornadoes, will now use the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s training center for its cleanup training. It previously used the Sandersville Community Center.
“We have everything they need there, computers and everything,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “If people start seeing them at these community centers (while they’re closed), they’ll start throwing a fit.”
Burnett thanked Berlin for stepping in.
The board then discussed contracting Protec Security, owned by Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis, to provide security for the Jones County courthouse as local nursing students take temperatures at checkpoints. The board voted to keep security in the building until June 15, when the issue will be revisited. The $25-per-hour price will likely be reimbursed by 75 percent because it’s an essential service. Security guards’ main function will be helping with temperature checkpoints.
Masks are required to enter the courtroom, per the state Supreme Court mandate.
None of this will affect voting precincts for the District 88 House special election on June 23, incited by the resignation of former House Rep. Ramona Blackledge.
The board also unanimously voted to keep the Sawmill and 5th Avenue entrances open with checkpoints; the Yates Avenue entrance — across from City Hall — will stay closed.
Bearing down further on their coronavirus response, supervisors unanimously approved allowing baseball practice to continue on the Merchant Park ballfields in Ellisville, but games are off through June 15.
Baseball season seems unlikely this far into the year, said Paul Sheffield, director of Jones County’s Emergency Operations Center. The season was supposed to start at the end of March. According to information supervisors received from Dobbs, a reported 74 percent of new cases in Jones were community-spread.
Though at least two funerals in Mississippi were attributed to COVID-19 outbreaks, Burnett firmly said the board will not prohibit funerals or church services.
