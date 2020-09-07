Details few in Station 5 outbreak
•
Multiple sources with direct knowledge said that a COVID-19 outbreak involving "four or five" department members shuttered Laurel Fire Department Station 5 on Sunday.
Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said Monday he could not discuss the situation, but said he would as early as today. Attempts to reach Mayor Johnny Magee were unsuccessful. Monday was a federal holiday and City Hall was closed.
A reporter on the scene Monday morning spoke with a lieutenant, who declined comment along with firefighters at the station. It was unclear for how long the station remained closed or if it underwent a deep cleaning.
Read more in Thursday's Leader-Call and at
