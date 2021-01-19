The COVID-19 vaccination and testing site for Jones County has been moved to the parking lot of the South Mississippi Fairgrounds (Off Doncurt Road) behind the Magnolia Center located at 1457 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel. The previous location was the Jones County Health Department Office in Ellisville.
Vaccinations and testing are only available with an appointment, to schedule your appointment please log onto www.covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453.
For those who already have an appointment, all that has changed is the location.
