Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots has been expanded to all adults 18 and over, and appointments for boosters can now be made at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.
Booster shots help vaccinated people maintain their immunity, which may decrease over time. Those 18 and older can get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are fully vaccinated with with either vaccine and it’s been at least six months since their last shot of either.
Those who are fully vaccinated with one shot of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine can get a booster of it's been at least two months since their last shot.
The date of the last shot will be verified when the vaccinated person arrives to receive their booster shot.
Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978- 6453.
Vaccines are also available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find nearby locations to receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.
MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments.
Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to the appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine, health department officials noted.
