In the Mississippi State Department of Health’s latest report, Jones, Forrest and Lamar counties reported high new cases of COVID-19 in the last two-week period, spanning from July 9-16.
Lamar had 199 new cases of COVID-19, Jones 197 and Forrest 194, and Tuesday the state had 1,291 new cases and 15 deaths. The Delta variant continues to present in a vast majority of unvaccinated individuals, said State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs during a three-minute COVID update Tuesday.
“Unvaccinated transmission is driving this phase of the pandemic,” Dobbs said.
About 31 percent of Jones County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 28 percent are fully vaccinated. There have been about 38,867 vaccine doses administered in Jones County. MSDH reports that South Central Regional Medical Center has 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with three in the ICU.
A concern for the state is the decrease in ICU capacity availability and younger patients being hospitalized compared to last year’s data, Dobbs said.
“The other thing is we are seeing significant outbreaks in our nursing homes,” Dobbs said. “(Monday) we had 96 individual nursing home outbreaks.”
About 21 percent of the deaths in the state are vaccinated individuals over 65 with underlying health conditions, statistics show. The vaccine is approximately 88 percent effective overall, but there are particular subgroups that may not respond to the standard two doses of the vaccine, Dobbs said.
The Centers for Diseases Control updated its COVID-19 guidance to urge individuals to get the vaccine if they have not been fully vaccinated and to take extra precautions until they do.
• Those who are fully vaccinated can participate in many of the activities that they did before the pandemic.
• To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public in high transmission areas
• Those with immunodeficiencies, are older or have an underlying medical condition, are at increased risk as well as unvaccinated individuals; If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.
On Monday, South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel updated its mask mandate to require all employees, patients and visitors to wear a mask throughout all South Central Regional Medical Center facilities.
