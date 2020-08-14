2 county school students, Laurel district employees infected
Rounding up its first week of reopening, the Jones County School District is reporting two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, and though Laurel Schools haven’t yet opened, its central offices reported three confirmed cases among staff this week.
A South Jones High student and a Northeast Jones High student tested positive Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and nine students who’d been in contact with those who are infected are being quarantined, with access to school work online, said JCSD Superintendent Tommy Parker. The district defines close contact as having been closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes he said, citing Centers for Disease Control criteria. Laurel School District Public Information Officer Lacey Walters-Slay confirmed her district’s cases are among employees.
“The Laurel School District currently has no positive cases at our school sites,” she said. “However, we do have three positive cases at our central office, with five individuals on quarantine due to close contact with those individuals.”
Walters-Slay said the Laurel district has a team heading up contract tracing, i.e. figuring out who has been in contact with students who tested positive.
“That responsibility falls on us,” Parker said of investigating who needs to be quarantined.
The Jones County district uses a staggered schedule for its seventh through 12th grades; A group and B group alternate physical school days and take online lessons on their off-days.
Elementary schools are having full on-site semesters, Parker said.
“According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the CDC, children 12 and under are less susceptible to the virus,” he said. “They’re at the least amount of risk.”
Teaching kids on separate days will cut down on class sizes and thus risk for contact, Parker said.
“Our students in grades seven through 12 are more susceptible and more likely to spread the virus and so on,” he said. “In elementary schools, lunches are being delivered to classrooms. In high schools, they’re doing grab-and-go meals and returning to their classrooms. Of course, they’re all required to wear masks.”
The Laurel district schools will open Aug. 24 after a two-week delay, which it stated would allow staff to complete COVID-related preparations. It will also stagger its schedule, with Wednesday being an off day for all students while staff deep cleans facilities. Buildings will also be cleaned Friday evenings.
There is also an all-online option for parents of students in the Laurel School District.
Parker is urging parents to help mitigate viral spread by instilling in children the importance of wearing masks and by picking them up and dropping them off. School buses will only use half capacity to keep kids at a distance.
Dobbs, Mississippi’s State Health Officer, recently said he’s wary of sending kids back to class during a video Q&A session. He said he believes new case counts will go down before shooting back up after classes are in session.
“I was off,” he said. “I thought maybe it would be the right time to start in August until a little while ago. … I do think it’s a good idea to put our toe in the water a little bit, kind of go slowly, offer as much online as we can, maybe delay in-person (classes) for a little while, maybe until September.”
On multiple days in the past two weeks, the Mississippi State Health Department has reported fewer than 700 new daily cases. In recent weeks, the daily count had been more than 1,000.
