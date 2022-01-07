The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,774 new COVID cases, 16 deaths and 275 long-term care facility outbreaks Jan. 6, making the new-case total for the past two weeks nearly 50,000 cases.
“We are seeing case counts of COVID-19 rapidly rising in Mississippi,” said Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist for MSDH. “You’ve seen the numbers over the last several days — we are reporting out 6,000 to 7,000 additional cases on a daily basis.”
Prior to Christmas, 80 to 90 percent of the new cases were the Delta variant, but the numbers were low — only five to 10 per day in Jones County, officials with South Central Regional Medical Center reported. But after Christmas, there was a “huge increase” in numbers, with almost all of the new cases being Omicron, Dr. Teresa Rogers told Jones County Supervisors by speakerphone at a special meeting Thursday.
While the Omicron variant is highly contagious, the variant causes a milder infection in most individuals. About 73 percent of the cases reported by the state are now the Omicron variant, Byers said.
“What’s driving the rapid increases is primarily Omicron, and we know that it’s much more infectious than the previous strains of COVID-19 that we’ve seen, even more infectious than the Delta variant.”
At Thursday’s board meeting, county employees were granted up to 40 hours of paid administrative leave, in addition to their standard sick days, if they have a documented case of COVID-19. They cited new CDC guidelines that called for people who are diagnosed with the virus to quarantine for five days, then stay “masked up and distanced” for another five days when they return to work. That’s all based on the patient not having fever for at least 24 hours, it was noted.
Supervisors Travares Comegys and David Scruggs each had four employees out with the virus and Supervisor Phil Dickerson had one out, they reported. They were concerned with two potential problems — employees reporting that they tested positive if they get to take off with pay or not reporting that they tested positive and spreading the virus to co-workers if they were forced to use their personal time to get paid.
They wanted to set guidelines on absences because of the outbreak of the Omicron variant, which is reportedly more contagious but less serious than the Delta variant.
Each employee can get up to 40 hours off with pay this year, as long as they have medical documentation that they tested positive.
Currently, the age group that’s had the most cases is the 25-39-year-olds, but the severity of illness is in the 65 years and older age group, with about 65 percent of the deaths occurring in January in that group. The majority of deaths are occurring in unvaccinated people. There is a high transmission rate of COVID-19 in all parts of the state, Byers said.
— Editor Mark Thornton contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.