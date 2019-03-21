New chief asks people to have ‘open mind’
•
Tommy Cox was sworn in as chief of the Laurel Police Department after being confirmed by the City Council on a 4-3 vote Tuesday morning.
Travares Comegys, Stacy Comegys and Anthony Page all opposed Mayor Johnny Magee’s choice to replace Chief Tyrone Stewart, who died unexpectedly at the age of 48 in late January. Councilmen George Carmichael, Jason Capers, Tony Thaxton and Tony Wheat all voted for Cox.
None of the councilmen who opposed Cox gave a reason for voting against him and they did not discuss the vote before or after. Magee did, however, say something about it to the council several minutes before they got to that item on the agenda.
“I want to thank the council for confirming my choice for police chief,” he said. “I think (Cox) is what the department needs at this time.”
Cox is a 22-year law enforcement veteran and 21 of his years on the job have been at the LPD, where he has worked in the rank-and-file and leadership positions in the patrol, narcotics, juvenile and criminal investigations divisions.
“I respect the mayor’s choice,” Travares Comegys said when asked why he opposed Cox.
Carmichael said his reason for voting in favor of Cox was simple.
“My vote was based on what Chief Stewart would have wanted,” he said. “He was grooming (Cox) to be chief. Every time I had a question about the department, Chief Stewart would direct me to Capt. Cox, and he would take care of it. He would’ve been Chief Stewart’s choice.”
The same councilmen opposed Chief Mark Nichols of the Laurel Fire Department when he was nominated by Magee in July 2017.
Cox was sworn in as chief after the meeting, his wife Michelle holding the Bible as he took the oath of office from Magee.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said of his promotion. “I’m very proud of him.”
She then put the chief’s pin on his collar. Cox joked, “If she stabs me, you all have to come to court.”
“I appreciate the confidence the mayor and council put in me,” he said. “I ask for an open mind from the citizens. If you have any problem, we’ll deal with it.”
