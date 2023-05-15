Brandon Thomas Cox of Ellisville is among the more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the University of Georgia’s Class of 2023 who will be celebrated during commencement exercises this week. Cox, a South Jones graduate, is a candidate for an MS Food Science.
“We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023,” President Jere W. Morehead said. “We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia.”
