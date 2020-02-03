Suspect found with drugs in laxative case
•
A man with a history of drug arrests and a man with a drug that was believed to be history were busted in recent arrests.
Zachary Green, 28, of Bassfield was stopped for an expired tag on Highway 84 West, and after smelling marijuana, Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department sniffed out something bigger. Green had 40 pieces of crack cocaine in a Senna laxative bottle, Williams said.
“I haven’t seen crack in three years or so,” the ex-Laurel Police Department narcotics officer said. “From 2004 to 2012, I saw it all the time. Now, it’s mostly meth, heroin, ecstasy and prescription pills.”
Green was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The street value of the drugs was about $800, Williams said. Green has no criminal history, he said.
In a separate case, 36-year-old Bobby Gardner was arrested at a checkpoint in Soso after it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Harrison County for possession of a dangerous drug, and that agency put a hold on him to come pick him up.
Gardner, who lives in the Hebron Community and has a Taylorsville address, has a history of drug arrests, Williams said. He was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and six others were arrested on drug charges at his residence when JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at his home on Forest Holifield Road in December 2018.
