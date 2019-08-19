Firefighters had to extricate a woman from a vehicle after a crash at a notorious intersection on Highway 84 East on Monday morning.
Powers and Glade volunteers had to use hydraulic rescue tools to remove the driver of an SUV after the two-vehicle crash at the highway’s intersection with Eastview Drive. She was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Powers emergency medical responders and firefighters arrived and found two SUVs that had collided. The westbound SUV was struck in the driver’s-side door by an SUV that was crossing Highway 84 on Eastview.
The SUV that was struck rolled several times, witnesses told officials, before the vehicle came to rest off the roadway in front of Auto World. The adult woman who was driving was trapped inside.
Powers personnel used a stabilizing device and hydraulic tools to get the woman out of the SUV. The adult man driving the other SUV declined medical treatment at the scene.
Units from EMServ Ambulance Service, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
One lane of the highway was closed to traffic during rescue and vehicle recovery operations.
