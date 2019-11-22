Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a collision at Bush Road and Township in the Glade community at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A motorist on Bush Road attempted to cross Township, but traveled into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Both vehciles sustained major damage. One of the drivers was transported to the emergency department with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and the other had minor injuries but declined transport to seek medical attention. EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene. No other information was available.
