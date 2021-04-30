An 18-wheeler hauling lumber collided with a pickup near the Sportsplex on Highway 84 East Thursday evening.
Lumber spilled across the highway from the wreck, resulting in the closure of the eastbound lanes while crews cleaned the scene. The lanes were closed for an hour and a half
Witnesses stated an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound struck a pickup truck when the pickup crossed U.S. 84 from the sportsplex, said Dana Bumgardner, PIO for the Jones County Fire Council. The pickup spun around and ended up sideways on the highway, Bumgardner said.
The driver of the 18 wheeler denied injuries. The pickup truck driver was transported to a local hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service with what appeared to be minor injuries, Bumgardner said.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Department of Transportation, Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ and multiple wrecker services assisted at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
