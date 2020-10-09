Four people were hurt but only one was transported by ambulance after a pickup and passenger car collided on Highway 84 East at Holifield Road on Thursday morning. Bruce Blackwell, 57, of Laurel was driving a Dodge pickup east toward Waynesboro when a Chevrolet Impala driven by 52-year-old Allen Sellers of Laurel tried to cross the highway in front of him toward the Dollar General on Holifield Road, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol accident report. Each vehicle had a teenage passenger, but only one was transported by EMServ, which was “a miracle,” rescue workers said after seeing the damage and considering the speed at the time of impact. The injuries weren’t believed to be serious. Volunteers from Rustin, M&M and Powers responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and MHP.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
