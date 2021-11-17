Two people had to receive medical care for what were described as “minor injuries” after a rollover accident in Shady Grove on Tuesday afternoon.
Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded to the crash off Lowe Road around 3 p.m. to assist with emergency medical treatment and traffic control. The vehicle left the roadway and flipped into the front yard of a residence. Christian Simmons, 36, and an 11-year-old girl were taken by EMServ Ambulance to the hospital and driver David Bonner, 36, declined transport.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded and was investigating the crash.
