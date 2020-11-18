The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage on Lower Myrick Road at Pine Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Joshua Smith, 21, of Shubuta, who was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang, was injured and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital for treatment. An unidentified 17-year-old Laurel girl who was driving the Nissan pickup was evaluated at the scene and declined transport by ambulance. Volunteers from Glade, M&M and Powers also responded. (Photos from JCSD Facebook)
