Lori Hearn State Farm takes second straight crawfish championship
Thousands of crawfish connoisseurs enjoyed the tasty crustaceans crafted by more than 30 teams, with sunny blue skies and live music by Ty Taylor and Kinfolk as the backdrop in downtown Laurel on Saturday.
Several notable judges joined in the festivities to determine whose crawfish was king — Justin Chias- son, social-media influencer on TikTok as StaleKracker; Jonathan Papelbon, former pitcher for the Boston Red Sox; Jim Provost, Laurel resident and knifemaker; Lucy Nguyen, owner of Elysian Beauty Bar in downtown Laurel; and Thomas Gregory, state coordinator for Mississippi Main Street Association. First place went to returning champion Lori Hearn State Farm, second place to Mike Walters Specialty Services and third place to Amick Farms.
Other award winners were:
- People’s choice: Kiwanis Club of Laurel
- Spirit Award: Stokes Distributing Co. “Mud Dogs”
- Sides: Red Fox Realty came in first place, Essmueller second place and The Porch Committee third place.
