Downtown will be hopping with annual Crawfest, En Plein Air
Downtown Laurel will be absolutely “cray cray” this Saturday.
More than 3 1/2 tons of crawfish will be boiled and served by 43 teams competing in the 2023 Community Bank Downtown Crawfest on Front Street beginning at 11 a.m.
And if that wasn’t enough spicy fun, 28 well-known adult artists from all over the Southeast will be creating a scene, literally, in downtown Laurel as part of the fourth annual En Plein Air, presented by Magnolia State Bank and Venture Oil and Gas, Inc.
The proceeds from Crawfest will support the Sertoma Club of Laurel’s work to improve the speech and hearing needs in the community as well as provide grants for businesses to help revitalize and promote the downtown area. The 2023 En Plein Air is an art fundraiser for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
The Crawfest is hosted by Community Bank, Sertoma of Laurel and Laurel Main Street, and will be sure to get juices flowing and tongues tingling with just the right amount of heat. In addition to the flavorful mudbugs, Crawfest will include a competition for best “covfefe,” or add-in foods prepared in the pots such as sausage, potatoes and corn.
Laurel Main Street Executive Director Caroline Burks said Crawfest weekend “allows the community to come out and support local merchants as well as to see what downtown has to offer.”
She said she is looking forward to the largest turnout ever as the weather should be great during the event, but will take place rain or shine.
“Grits and Greens will be providing live music and we know they will be a big hit for everyone,” Burks said.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. and the fun will wrap up at 3 p.m. Entrances will be on the Central Avenue and West Oak Street sides of Front Street, right across from the Train Depot.
Entry fee is $15 and includes all of the spicy tasting and sampling one can handle! Children under the age of 12 are admitted free. Five-pound sacks of crawfish will be available to take home for $15 (cash only).
The four categories of awards are Traditional Boil for best overall crawfish ($500 and prize), Covfefe Award for best add-in items ($500 and prize), People’s Choice Award ($100 and prize) and the Spirit of Crawfest Award for best tent display ($100 and prize). Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
“During the event, each person attending will be given a ballot to vote for the People’s Choice Award.” said Lee Bounds of the Sertoma Club. “There will be a mystery judge who will be chosen at random along with four additional judges to decide the other categories.”
This year’s judges include Jones County EDA President Ross Tucker, Edgar’s Restaurant owner Mica Gatlin, local Tik Tok influencer Landon Bryant and Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer.
Concessions other than crawfish will be available, as will soft drinks and beer. Pets are not allowed.
Last year’s Traditional Boil winning team was Lori Hearn State Farm, with the Kiwanis Club of Laurel winning the People’s Choice Award. The Stokes Distributing “Mud Dogs” took home the Spirit Award.
While the Crawfest cooks are getting their boil started Saturday morning, the En Plein Air event will have artists scattered everywhere. Each artist will choose his or her own location to capture and paint a vibrant scene, bringing the downtown community to life on canvas.
En Plein Air is a French expression of style where entire finished paintings are completed while outside. The public will be able to purchase the art at the Trustmark Art Park beginning at 3:30 p.m.
“What makes our event special is that we treat our artists like royalty,” Domestic Abuse Shelter Executive Director Becky Stewart said. “Many of the artists donate a portion or even all of the money their painting earns back to the shelter.”
At the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art on North 5th Avenue, a children’s En Plein Air event will take place for youngsters ages 3-12.
“The adults can’t have all the fun,” Magnolia State Bank Marketing Director Heather Brown said.
Registration will be Friday from 3-4 p.m. in front of the museum. Children will be given an art box with supplies and a canvas to create their own scene on Saturday. The fun will kick off Saturday between 9-10 a.m. with the sign-in at the United Way building right across from the Art Park. Children will then choose their own downtown location and paint from 10 a.m. until noon. Lunch will be provided and prizes will be awarded in three age categories. Cost to participate is $25.
New to the event this year is an auction of the children’s artwork beginning at 1 p.m. at the Art Park, to be followed by an auction of an original work by local artist Adam Trest.
“We cannot wait to see some of our famous Laurel landmarks painted or drawn through the eyes of our kids,” Brown said.
Last year’s event raised more than $13,000 for the shelter, said DAFS Community Outreach Coordinator Jason Niblett.
