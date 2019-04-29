Andy Parker stirs up a batch of mudbugs for the winning team Tail Pinchers at Crawfest on Saturday in downtown Laurel. He and his wife Kerry, brother and team captain Will Parker and father Tommy Parker won the Traditional Boil Award and the People’s Choice Award to take home a total of $1,000 and platters made by local artists Carl and Mandy Buchanan. “The secret is in the preparation and cooking,” Tommy Parker said, but that’s all of the secrets he would reveal. “Of course, we have a couple of special ingredients that are only shared with team members.” Their team slogan was, “Make Crawfish Great Again.” As for most in the huge crowd that gathered downtown, the event was all about family fun, said Parker, who was joined by wife Peggy and granddaughters Emory and Gracie. “We all had a great time,” he said. Prizes were provided by Community Bank and the second annual event was hosted by the Sertoma Club of Laurel and Laurel Main Street.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.