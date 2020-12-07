A couple of collisions involving passenger vehicles and four-legged creatures was rough on the cars but worse on the animals.
An unidentified woman struck a deer on Highway 84 East near Eastview Drive at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Jones County Fire Council reported. The Chevrolet she was driving sustained heavy front-end damage and was disabled. The driver was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by a friend who had been following her before emergency responders arrived at the scene, according to reports. The car had to be towed from the scene and the deer was killed.
Volunteers from Powers and M&M responded along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
A couple of hours later, a Ford F-150 driven by Junior Milsaps, 56, of Laurel struck and killed a horse on Luther Hill Road in the Glade Community. It was not known who the horse belonged to, but it was killed in the collision.
On the prior Wednesday, another car had heavy front-end damage after striking a deer on Highway 84 East near Keahey Gore Road. Powers and MHP responded.
The previous, two cows were killed and three vehicles damaged — two totaled — in crashes on Highway 84 East, just east of the “Bogue Homa flats.”
Domestic and wild animals are hazards that drivers have to be aware of, especially this time of year, when deer are on the move.
“Jones County is full of cattle farms and there are lots of horses throughout the county,” JCSD Capt. Scott Sims said. “Sheriff Berlin would like for everyone to be mindful of their surroundings at all times while driving on the county roads.”
Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council agreed.
“Travelers need to remain vigilant and mind the speed limits every time they are behind the wheel,” she said.
