A man who threw away a security camera that caught him stealing has been thrown into jail.
Sheriff Joe Berlin knew exactly who he was dealing with when he saw the security footage — saved on cloud storage — and made the arrest on Leontyne Price Boulevard Thursday not long after he was notified. This is the second time this year Johnny Lamar McInnis, 49, of Laurel was arrested after stealing on-camera, the last time being in July.
McInnis was wearing the same clothes and driving the same car as seen in the security video, Berlin said. That day, an Ellisville resident sent Police Chief Bruce Russell and Berlin video evidence of a blue-shirted man taking a weed-trimmer from her garage.
“I guess he saw the weed-trimmer from the road, got out and stole it,” Russell said. “He saw the camera, not thinking it had sent footage to cloud storage, and threw the camera out at Tucker’s Crossing Road.”
“(The victim) sent me a copy, and I recognized who it was because I had prior dealings with him,” Berlin said. “As I left the department to find him, he pulled out of Burger King, so I stopped and arrested him.”
Berlin then learned where McInnis had taken the weed eater and thrown the security camera. With McInnis in tow, he picked those items up and booked the suspect. McInnis was charged with petty larceny and trespassing.
The Ellisville Police Department posted an image of McInnis on Facebook that day; Berlin made that arrest only 10 minutes later.
Back in July, McInnis was arrested a day after a Soso man posted security images of a man walking around under his porch and taking a weed-trimmer, a cordless drill and other items.
The next day, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Berlin included, saw the suspect’s vehicle at a trailer park on Palmer Avenue in Pendorff. McInnis tried to dispose of illegal drugs when the lawmen approached.
“He had a vial of crack rocks and he started trying to chew and swallow them,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell. “We were able to get five rocks out of his mouth.”
McInnis reportedly had at least two felony convictions prior to his incident in July.
