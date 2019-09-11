Seminary man gets 11 years in fed pen after pleading guilty to 2017 hate crime
•
A Covington County man has been convicted of a hate crime, and now he will spend the next decade in federal prison.
Louie Bernard Revette, 38, of Seminary will serve 11 years for his commission of a cross-burning on Oct. 24, 2017, according to a press release from the U.S. Southern District Court. Judge Keith Starrett handed down the sentence on Monday to Revette, who pleaded guilty on April 12 to one count of interference with housing rights, which is a federal civil rights violation, and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.
Revette, along with a co-conspirator whom he recruited, built and burned a wooden cross near the home of a juvenile victim who lived in a predominantly African-American residential area of Seminary. He burned the cross to threaten, frighten and intimidate the youngster and other African-American residents because of their race and color, and because they lived in and occupied residences in that area of Seminary.
“The defendant terrorized members of a community simply because of their race and where they lived,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate these acts of hate, and we will continue to prosecute hate crimes like these to the fullest extent of the law.”
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst of the Southern District of Mississippi added, “Those who instill fear and terror into our neighbors and our fellow citizens because of the color of their skin will face the full weight and force of the law from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. There is absolutely no place in our society or our country for this type of behavior.”
Special Agent Michelle A. Sutphin of the FBI in Mississippi said, “All Mississippians have the right to feel safe in their communities, but crimes like these only tear open wounds that are still healing. The FBI and our partners will not tolerate crimes motivated by hate, and we will vigorously pursue those that commit them.”
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Jackson, Mississippi Field Office, including the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Jackson Public Corruption Task Force. Special Litigation Counsel Julia Gegenheimer of the Department of Justice and Assistant U.S. Attorney Candace Mayberry of the Southern District of Mississippi prosecuted the case.
