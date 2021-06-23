Crowder competes with 38 contestants for Miss Mississippi title
After a year of waiting because of the cancellation of the Miss Mississippi 2020 pageant due to the coronavirus, Miss Jones County 2020 and 2021 is finally taking the stage at the Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg this week.
Caidyn Crowder, daughter of Grant and Anita Crowder, arrived in Vicksburg June 19 to prepare for the competition. She along with 38 other contestants will vie for the title of Miss Mississippi 2021. The winner of the pageant will go on to represent Mississippi in the Miss America pageant this December.
The Miss Mississippi events take place at the Vicksburg Convention Center, and the preliminary rounds start at 7 p.m. each night from June 23-25. The competition will take place Saturday at 8 p.m.
Caidyn said she has been filled with so much joy since arriving in Vicksburg for the competition.
“I’m loving every moment of this experience,” she said.
Caidyn, 20, is the youngest contestant in the competition, and this is her first time competing in the Miss Mississippi pageant.
On Wednesday, Crowder competed in the evening-wear portion of the pageant and did her personal interview. She will take the stage tonight (Thursday) for the on-stage interview and present her talent Friday, singing “Rise Up” by Andra Day.
Her platform is Aid 4 First Aid, which honors first responders with gifts and meals as a way of thanks for the long hours they put in at their jobs.
“Everyone wants to feel appreciated,” Caidyn said. “Working as a firefighter, my dad would be gone for days at a time. I wanted to do something to show how much first responders are appreciated.”
Caidyn's father Grant was an Ellisville firefighter, and she hopes to follow his footsteps in a job of service as a medical professional. Caidyn graduated from Jones College this May and will attend the University of Mobile to persue a degree to become a nurse practitioner.
Caidyn crowned her Magnolia Belles Waverly Flowers of Ellisville, Elaina Wilbanks of Vicksburg and Magnolia Beau Carson Turner of Ellisville during the medallion and crowning ceremony June 19. The Magnolia Belles and Beaus is a part of Miss Mississippi that is a mentorship program for children ages 7 to 10. The Belles and Beaus get to work with Miss Mississippi candidates throughout the year and are crowned or given medallions before the competition in June.
While most Magnolia Belles and Beaus ride in their own cars, Crowder wanted them to ride with her, said Christy Turner, Carson’s mother. She knows Crowder and her family through First Baptist Church Ellisville. Carson was excited and honored to be her beau for the pageant, his mother said.
“There are only three beaus in the pageant this year and 115 belles,” she said. “She has known Carson since birth.”
Miss Mississippi is streaming nightly competitions at missmisslive.com for $15 per night. Streaming is free for Saturday night’s final competition, in which Miss Mississippi 2021 will be crowned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.