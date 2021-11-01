The Jones County Sheriff's Department unveiled a patrol cruiser that has been vinyl wrapped with graphics and colors that signify four specific crimes that JCSD victims’ advocates Priscilla Pitts and Melissa Kelland respond to — purple (domestic violence), teal (sexual assault), royal blue (child abuse) and yellow (stalking).
The cruiser, which was wrapped by American Graphx in Ellisville, will be used by Deputies Kelland and Pitts as they work with victims of the aforementioned crimes. Their positions are partially funded by a Victims Of Crime Act grant and a Violence Against Women Act grant. The colorful car will also be used at special events, and the JCSD officials hope it brings awareness to those crimes in an effort to help prevent them.
Sheriff Joe Berlin, JCSD grant writer Lance Chancellor, Kelland and Pitts were on hand for the unveiling along with representatives from the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter and the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention.
