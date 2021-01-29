10 new Dodge Chargers being added to aging police fleet
•
The Laurel Police Department added 10 new Dodge Cruisers to its fleet this week at $250,000, after some careful planning and keeping an eye on the department budget.
Chief Tommy Cox and Mayor Johnny Magee met at the Laurel police training facility on Hillcrest Drive Friday morning to check out the new rides. The purchase will cost a little more to have the cars outfitted and striped — the Chargers were picked because it allows the department to get the best value for its money, Cox said.
“A lot of our fleet are already Chargers, allowing us to save money due to reusing things like light bars, sirens, cages, horns, and with 10 cars, the money we save allows us to buy an additional one or two cars,” Cox said.
A police cruiser has a lifespan of about four years before it’s retired.
“We’re out here 24/7,” Cox said. “We don’t have the luxury of allowing take-home cars for officers. We need to be able to get to calls and provide service, so we need them functional.”
Some cars can be given to other city departments if they’re outdated but in moderate shape — “able to get from point A to point B,” Cox said. Additionally, parts can be taken from retired cars that are on the training facility lot.
On the parking lot Friday morning, Chief Cox turned to Mayor Magee: “This is a windfall for us. How long has it been since we bought this many?”
“A long time,” Magee said.
Right now the department has around 20 cars dedicated to patrol; a few of the new cars may go to Criminal Investigation and K-9 officers.
Between modification and striping, it will be a month before all 10 cruisers are on the road.
“This will help the fleet for years to come,” Cox said.
