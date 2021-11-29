From West Jones coaches to future president,Hinton doesn’t hold back in provocative book
Karen Hinton gained notoriety as one of the accusers in the sexual harassment scandal that unseated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this year. But dealing with men in powerful positions who make unwanted advances is nothing new for the Soso native.
Her new book with the provocative title “Penis Politics” has even more provocative details of some of those encounters — from her teen years when she was a basketball star at West Jones to the time future president Bill Clinton tried to pick her up in a bar when she was a player in national politics.
“It’s an attention-grabbing title, but the book itself has little to do with the body part and more about the control some men have and need over women in all walks of life — the workplace, but also at home, school, college, romance and, of course, sports,” she said. “We also call this behavior ‘sexual harassment’ or ‘abuse.’”
Hinton’s no-holds-barred account of her teen years goes into detail about her time at West Jones and her “coterie” of friends who play basketball, learn to cuss and discuss the mysteries oft the opposite sex, skinny-dip in ponds and deal with the death of her father together.
Dealing with men in power is also something they get a tough lesson about, Hinton writes.
“My best friend is raped by the head coach of our high school, changing her life as well as the lives of three other friends, myself included,” she said. “Part 1 of the book is about the rape, but also about a group of young girls making decisions about sex that they don’t want and sex they do want. I tell stories about the difference.”
The book, which was published by Jackson-based Sartoris Literary Group, is being released on Wednesday and is available on Amazon.
It includes some family stories about the KKK, the Free State of Jones and union protests from the perspective of someone who grew up in Soso, where the population was 408 in 1970.
The names of characters in her home town have been changed to protect their privacy, she pointed out. But there are plenty of recognizable names on the pages that chronicle her rise to the most populous and powerful cities in the country, New York City and Washington, D.C.
But before she gets there, she gets more tough life lessons at Ole Miss, “where racism, gender discrimination and sexual harassment control the power young men and male professors have over young women,” said Hinton, who played one season for the Lady Rebels.
During her years in Oxford, she spent time with relatives of William Faulkner and renowned and notoriously hard-drinking authors Willie Morris and William Styron, the latter of whom she had a particularly memorable evening with.
Hinton went into journalism, starting at the old Jackson Daily News, where one of her more memorable assignments was covering the U.S. Senate race between longtime incumbent John Stennis and rising star Haley Barbour. She went on to work for The Rocky Mountain News in Colorado, but returned to her home state to work on Congressional campaigns for Robert Clark then Mike Espy.
That’s when Clinton made a “clumsy pick-up attempt” in a bar in the Mississippi Delta.
“Politics absorbed me completely,” Hinton said.
Espy became the first black person to represent Mississippi at the federal level since Reconstruction after he was elected in 1986. Hinton went to Washington, D.C., with him and served as his press secretary for all of his four terms, 1987-99. She then worked for the Democratic National Committee before serving as press secretary for the Washington, D.C. public school system.
Hinton was then hired in the mid-1990s to work for Cuomo when he was assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“I think then and now that it is/was a great job for me to have, but ...” her time with him ended abruptly. They had frequent arguments and a bad fight that ended in a profanity-laced “screaming fit” before she left in 1999 to live in California with her then-husband, who was on military deployment.
Hinton and Cuomo eventually made peace, and he hired her as a consultant to promote a HUD program in December 2000.
The event was a success, and Cuomo arranged to meet with Hinton afterward to “catch up,” she recalled. In a dimly lighted hotel room, they talked about professional and personal things, and he asked if she planned on leaving her husband, Hinton said.
After beginning to feel uncomfortable about all of the talk of her personal life, Hinton stood up to leave. Cuomo walked over and embraced her “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate,” she recalled. “It’s not just a hug.”
She pulled away, she said, but “he pulls me back for another intimate embrace. I thought at that moment it could lead to a kiss, it could lead to other things, so I just pull away again, and I leave.”
She called the move a “power play” for “manipulation and control.”
Hinton’s second husband, Howard Glaser, worked for Cuomo at HUD and in the governor’s mansion, but she and the governor never discussed the encounter again.
She went public after other women came forward to talk about incidents of inappropriate conduct involving Cuomo.
“This did not happen,” Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi said at the time, calling out the media. “Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made-up allegations from 21 years ago. (It’s) the responsibility of the press to consider self-motivation. This is reckless.”
Cuomo stepped down a short time later.
“In the book, I show the roots of his views on women and how his behavior intensified as his power grew,” Hinton said. “I wrestled with my own decisions about when to speak up or not about Andrew and other men.”
She wrote about a time that his father, then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, heard his then-teen son Andrew making lewd comments about girls. His father lectured him then and there about the proper way to treat women, so he was taught the right way, Hinton notes.
“Sexual harassment is rarely about sex, but about authority, control, power,” she said.
Hinton also wrote about some of the positive things the younger Cuomo accomplished at HUD, from his visit to black churches in Mississippi to his commitment to make the Clinton administration more responsive to issues of poverty.
Hinton’s perspective on Cuomo reflects on her 25-year relationship with Cuomo from the unique view as an employee, a friend and wife of a top aide.
“Cuomo is only in three chapters, and the context is much broader: a universal experience for women dealing with the men who have control or authority over them,” she said. “It’s a tell-all book in some ways, but more of an in-depth look at what women deal with — from the little humiliations to career derailment — with powerful men, from high school in rural Mississippi to the halls of power in DC and NY.”
She ran Hinton Communications in New York for 15 years — a generation after her father Collier “Red” Hinton owned and operated Hinton Construction in Jones County.
He and Mattie Hinton raised Karen and her brother Robbie, who was a barber in Shady Grove and is now an engineer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Hinton, now 63, lives in New Orleans with her husband.
