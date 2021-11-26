Beloved Laurel barber ‘one of the lucky ones’
“What if?” has only six letters, but it is a big question for the survivor of an even bigger six-letter word: C-A-N-C-E-R.
Cluis Chisolm doesn’t have to ask himself that question. He knows what would have happened if his prostate cancer hadn’t been detected as early as it was. He saw for himself while he was undergoing treatment.
“I know I’m one of the lucky ones,” he said. “I saw people who were a lot worse off than I was.”
Chisolm, 58, is a well-known local barber who works long days and enjoys an active lifestyle, riding his motorcycle. Traveling to motocross competitions was a family affair for him, his wife and sons.
He wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, but he was going through a series of tests to monitor his blood-sugar levels, and during that time, his PA Alan Bryson at Laurel Family Clinic saw something that concerned him.
“In six months, my PSA went from 0 to 6,” Chisolm said, referring to a prostate-specific antigen level, which should be 0 to 3.5 for a man his age.
“That threw the red flag up.” So he went to Dr. Jens Graversen at South Central Urology and was put on medication for a month, in case it was
being caused by a swollen prostate.
“My PSA went higher,” Chisolm said.
The next step was a biopsy, which led to the dreaded diagnosis. His was more dire than most.
Half of his prostate was covered in cancer and his Gleason score was 7 on the 2-to-10 scale that’s used to evaluate the seriousness of the disease.
The higher the number, the worse the prognosis.
“The doctor shot it to me straight, which I appreciated,” Chisolm re- called. “He said, ‘The results are not good. You’ve got an aggressive cancer, and your prostate needs to be removed as soon as possible.”
Chisolm and his wife Erin had put on a strong front to that point, “but deep down, I think we both knew he had cancer,” she said. Still, when they heard the word, their “world froze,” then their emotions were a whirlwind. They smiled at each other and even began to laugh nervously.
“The doctor thought we were crazy, I’m sure,” she said. “I think it was just the shock of hearing your best friend has the C word.”
When they left the office and got in their vehicle, that’s when things got real.
“He completely fell apart, and my heart shattered into pieces in that moment,” she said. “I just held his hand, told him I loved him and said he was strong and together we’d fight it!”
That was April 26. After doing some research and consulting with his doctor, Chisolm decided that he wanted to go with robotic surgery. It’s less invasive and has a quicker healing time, which was especially important to someone who is self-employed and needing to get back to work as soon as possible.
He went to Dr. Scott Tully in Birmingham to undergo the surgery on June 19. That’s when it was discovered that the cancer had already spread to a lymph node in his pelvic area, so that was removed, too.
Chisolm got out of surgery at 4 p.m. and was up walking two hours later. He spent one night in the hospital and was back to his home just outside of Sandersville the next evening. He was told he couldn’t work for four to six weeks, but he was back on the job in a week, working half-days at first.
Six weeks later, he began daily radiation treatments — 28 in all — at Laurel Cancer Center under Dr. Cameron Pimperl.
“It was kind of rough the last week-and-a-half ... just nauseous and wore out,” Chisolm said. But he never stopped working despite having to be on his feet from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — often longer — Tuesday through Saturday.
“When you’re self-employed, you have to ... plus I needed to keep moving,” he said.
Barbers, like bartenders, become counselors for their regulars. In his 37 years at The Hair Clinic, Chisolm has a whole lot of regulars — some of whom are the sons and grandsons of clients whose hair he started cutting back in 1985. After so many years of him listening to their problems, many are asking how he’s doing now.
That has created a platform for him to encourage other men to get tested.
“A couple that I talked to about it went to get tested and discovered that they had it,” Chisolm said.
Doctors suggest that men get their PSA checked at age 40 or get a prostate exam if an immediate family member has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“That bloodwork can tell you a lot,” Chisolm said. It saved his life, he said, because he had no clue cancer was lurking in his body.
“If I hadn’t been getting my sugar checked, who knows?” he said, his voice trailing off. “It had already gone to a lymph node.”
Family, friends, faith and prayers provided the support system that’s brought them this far, he and his wife said. His son Zac cuts hair in Petal and his son Evan owns a heating and air-conditioning repair service and is a champion dirt-bike racer.
“Cluis knows so many people, and his customers have been amazing to him and myself, and so much love has been shown to him,” she said. “God is so good in the good times and the hard times. That is what I clung to. I knew whatever happened, God would never leave my side and would always be my rock and comfort.”
Chisolm said he’s feeling well now, other than the some of the side effects from Lupron hormone shots that are part of the post-surgery and radiation treatment.
“Hot flashes, mood changes ... I’m turning into a woman,” he said with a laugh.
Nothing has shut down his sense of humor and optimistic attitude, though, as he awaits his Dec. 20 appointment to find out if his cancer is gone.
“The good Lord is going to take care of me,” Chisolm said. “One way or the other, I’m going to be fine. You’ve got to have faith.”
