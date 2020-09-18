A Jasper County man is facing a felony charge after an argument with his adult son turned violent, officials said.
Reginald Walstein Odom Jr., 55, was charged with felony domestic assault after being accused of “cutting his 22-year-old son with a machete during an argument,” Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
Odom was arrested on Sept. 3, according to jail records, and was released on $10,000 bond after making his initial appearance before Judge Marvin Jones in Jasper County Justice Court.
Odom was initially charged with aggravated domestic violence and abuse of a vulnerable person, but the charge was changed to felony domestic assault, Johnson said. No other details were available.
Odom, who lives in Bay Springs with his wife, according to his Facebook page, frequently posts information in support of law and order. He did not respond to inbox messages requesting comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.