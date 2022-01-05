An Ellisville man who was described as a “dangerous child predator” was captured by Hattiesburg police on Monday night after failing to register as a sex offender in Jones County, as required by law.
Michael Joe Whitaker, 49, was placed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center and was being sought by the U.S. Marshal’s Service after being listed as an absconder for failing to be at the residence he was supposed to be at and failing to register. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department sent out a press release to local media and posted a mugshot and information about the suspect on its Facebook page on Monday morning. Whitaker was taken into custody at business in the 5700 block of Highway 49 just after 10:15 p.m., HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said.
Whitaker was supposed to be residing at 100 Gateway Campground Road in Ellisville, but said in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday that he had been staying at a homeless shelter in Hattiesburg. He had been unaccounted for since early December.
He was convicted of sexual battery in Harrison County in 2002, two counts of making an indecent proposal to a child in Oklahoma in 1996 and first-degree rape in Oklahoma in 1992.
Judge David Lyons set Whitaker’s bond at $25,000. Sex offenders are required to register in the county they reside in every 90 days, and JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites is known to be tenacious when it comes to keeping them in compliance.
“He is a good example of what a dangerous predator is,” Waites said. “It wasn’t good having him non-compliant and having no idea where he was.”
Failing to register as a sex offender can carry a penalty of up to five years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.