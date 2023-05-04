51st annual event in Mason Park will kick off with 5K race, fun run
The Laurel Arts League and the City of Laurel will host the 51st annual Day in the Park Arts Festival on Saturday at Mason Memorial Park. The day of events will begin with a 5K race and one-mile fun run for all ages. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., immediately followed by the fun run. Awards will be presented at 9 a.m., which is also the official start time of the festival.
The League’s largest annual fundraising event, Day in the Park offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy music, arts and crafts, children’s activities, food and more.
Entertainment, sponsored by Howard Technology Solutions, begins at 9:30 a.m. on Mason Park’s main stage and will feature a variety of performances, including rhythm and blues, country, popular, variety and jazz. This year’s lineup includes Avery Joyce Landrum (9:30-10:30 a.m.), Grayson Capps (10:45-11:45 a.m.), Rashad the Blues Kid (noon-1:15 p.m.) and Cary Hudson w/Hud and the Hurricanes (1:30-3 p.m.). DJ Gary McCullum will serve as festival emcee.
Visitors can enjoy some of the area’s finest craftwork by browsing the arts and crafts vendors. Additionally, festival concessionaires will offer a tantalizing array of food options, including ribeye sandwiches, hamburgers, corn dogs, sweet treats (ice cream, funnel cakes, etc.), lemonade, soft drinks and water.
Area public, private and homeschool students in kindergarten through 12th grade will have their artwork on display in a large tent area, where it will be judged by local artists and art educators. The winners will be given a small scholarship and ribbon. Students interested in participating may find more details on contest rules and guidelines at www.laurelartsleague.com.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to take their kids to the children’s area, where volunteers will be on hand to assist children with various arts and crafts, like sand art, face painting, fun jumps and other fun activities.
Day in the Park t-shirts will be available for purchase for $25-29 at the festival and at retailers Guild and Gentry and Wilson’s Commissary located in downtown.
This Laurel tradition would not be possible without its sponsors, organizers said. Those include Platinum sponsors LeafFilter Gutter Protection, State Farm-Lori Hearn, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, City of Laurel Tourism, Be Amazing Paper Company, Little Lane, Adcock Pools & Spa, Buff City Soap, Chick-Fil-A, Supertalk MS and Cutco Cutlery.
Gold sponsors include Burroughs Companies, Thermo-Kool, Jones County Board of Supervisors, Gilchrist Sumrall Yoder Yoder & Leggett, PLLC, Community Bank, Eye Care Associates, North Laurel Family Dentistry, Hortman, Harlow, Bassi, Robinson and McDaniel, Ear Nose & Throat Surgical Clinic, Wireproof, Napier Frames, Free State Strategies, Laurel Mercantile, Magnolia State Bank, Insight Therapy, Bok Homa Casino, William & Missy Sanderson, Cadence Bank, Jones County Chamber of Commerce, BClean and The Knight Butcher.
Silver sponsors include Fail Telecommunications, SouthGroup, YWCO of Laurel, Longleaf Tea Co., Family Dental Center of Laurel, Four Seasons Lawn & Landscape, Laurel Machine & Foundry, and Laurel Dental Group, in addition to BRONZE sponsors Southern Antiques, Kim Knight and Kap Outdoor.
Day in the Park takes place the first Saturday each May at Mason Park. For more information on Day in the Park, contact Jane Blake at janewblake@gmail.com.
