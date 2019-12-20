Laurel police have arrested a suspect who is accused of pulling a gun and robbing an individual who was walking into a Laurel bank during the noon hour Tuesday.
Stephan Matthews, 23, was arrested at an apartment on Brown Circle a short time later, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. Sgt. Michelle Howell is leading the investigation.
A woman who was at First State Bank on Highway 84 West was there to make a deposit for a local business when she was approached by Matthews, according to a press release from Cox. No injuries were reported.
Matthews was quickly developed as a suspect in the case and members of the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested him at an apartment on Brown Circle, where the undisclosed amount of money and weapon were recovered, Cox said. Matthews was charged with armed robbery and his bond was set at $15,000 by Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court.
Matthews has an Ohio address, but he “obviously has acquaintances here,” Cox said.
More arrests are “likely,” Cox said without elaborating. He did, however, thank Investigator Charlie Turner of the Laurel Housing Authority for his assistance in the case.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to all the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers and 601-428-STOP (7867).
