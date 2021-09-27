DE Fastlink linked its 1,000th subscriber with high-speed internet last week.
Wendy Wilkerson, who lives outside of Ellisville, was glad to be able to high-quality online access for work while continuing to enjoy the quiet, country life.
“As an instructor, it became challenging for me to do my job from home during the pandemic,” Wilkerson said. “I would have to travel to places with access to high-speed internet just to teach my class.”
Public Service Commissioner Chairman Dane Maxwell, who has been an avid supporter of the broadband initiative, joined DE Fastlink leadership and staff to present Wilkerson with a gift basket and celebrate this milestone event.
“I am extremely pleased with the home-installation process,” Wilkerson said. “The technicians were friendly, they cleaned up after themselves and they even took the time to show me how to use my new internet.”
DE Fastlink, a subsidiary of Dixie Electric Power Association, hit the ground running to connect more rural areas with fiber-to-the-home high-speed internet after completing its pilot project in May.
More than 3,000 miles of fiber-optic cable are required to provide high-speed internet service to the entire service area — 1,075 miles have been completed so far. The rollout to the entire service area will likely take three to four years to complete.
Providing high-speed internet to the home is a multi-step process, De Fastlink officials said. First, fiber-optic cable must be strung on the existing utility poles, then the cable has to be extended to each individual’s home who wants service. Finally, a technician will visit the customer’s home to install the equipment and set up internet service.
In addition to high-speed internet, DE Fastlink will offer Voice over Internet Protocol phone service in the coming months, and subscribers will have the opportunity to bundle services.
DE Fastlink’s social-media pages and website will show where the service will expand to next. Once an area is announced, customers can sign up for service at defastlink.net and pick a package.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Covington, Forrest and Clarke counties.
For more information, visit defastlink.net.
