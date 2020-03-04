What bills survived the first major Capitol deadline?
More than 1,000 bills failed to make it past the first hurdle of the legislative session Tuesday, the deadline for bills to pass out of committee in the chamber where the bill originated. Of the 2,690 bills and resolutions that were filed in the 2020 session, few will make it to the governor’s desk for a signature.
Among the bills that failed were to expand Medicaid, raise the minimum wage, changing the state flag and preventing public entities such as cities, counties and universities from removing war monuments or statues.
Mississippi Today highlighted many bills and where they stand in this process:
Alive
Senate Bill 2670: Allow Secretary of State to check proof of citizenship and give power to purge voter rolls.
SB 2594: Revise and extend the Education Scholarship Account program.
SB 2522: Establish an equal pay law.
SB 2459: Create new penalty of up to 15 years in prison for people convicted of “criminal gang activity.”
SB 2424: Expand the state’s hate crime law to include crimes committed against people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.
SB 2257: Allow the Department of Audit to check the tax returns of people on public assistance programs, such as Medicaid.
SB 2112: Bar most public employers from asking about applicants’ criminal history at the beginning of the application process, also known as “ban the box.”
SB 2001: Provide a $1,000 pay raise for public school teachers.
House Bill 870: Evenly splits IHL board appointment power between governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House.
HB 658: Make more crimes eligible for expungement.
HB 241: Make sexting by minors a “delinquent act."
HB 1295: Require doctors to check to make sure abortions are not being sought because of race, general or possible genetic abnormalities.
HB 1208: Authorize and legalize the cultivation, processing and transportation of hemp.
HB 1024: Loosen the state’s habitual criminal laws to make more people serving sentences of 10 years or more eligible for parole.
Dead
HB 172: Allow people to place sports bets via their cell phones.
SB 2562: Allow religious exemptions for school immunizations.
SB 2591: Require a study of the effectiveness and efficiency of non profits that have contracts with state agencies.
