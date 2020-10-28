The Jones County courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the last day registered voters can vote absentee for Tuesday's general election. The courthouses will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Thursday) and Friday.
Polls on Tuesday open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The presidential election between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is the main race, but Mississippians will also be choosing between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy for U.S. Senate, in a rematch of the 2018 runoff. Libertarian Jimmy L. Edwards will also be on the ballot this time.
The only contested local race is for District 2 Justice Court Judge. Marian Allen, Jack Armstrong III, Noel Rogers and Sonny Saul are all on the ballot as Independents, as is required in special elections. Rogers was appointed to fill the term of Judge Billie Graham when she was appointed to replace longtime Chancery Court Judge Frank McKenzie when he retired.
Sample ballots can be found on Page A5.
