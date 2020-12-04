Justice court race remains tied;circuit clerk seeks AG opinion on one remaining ballot
The District 2 Justice Court Judge runoff election results were delayed again Thursday night in a set of circumstances that can only be described as unusual.
Incumbent judge Noel Rogers and challenger Sonny Saul are currently tied in the vote at 847, with the circuit clerk’s office awaiting the Attorney General’s opinion on one outstanding ballot. According to sources familiar with the matter, the ballot in question wasn’t signed by a poll worker when it was turned in, so its validity is being called into question. Sources say the outstanding vote was for Saul; in the likely event the ballot isn’t used, Rogers and Saul will draw straws or flip a coin for the victory.
A poll worker must endorse a ballot in accordance with Mississippi state statute. State statute also dictates that in the event of a tied runoff, lots will be drawn. To clarify, this means the opponents will literally draw straws to see who wins the election.
An uninvolved party, such as a judge from another district, would facilitate the game of chance.
“It’s an issue of whether or not the ballot can be accepted as legitimate,” said Concetta Brooks, Jones County Circuit Clerk. “We’ve talked to the AG’s office, and now we’re just waiting for their opinion.”
Rogers, who was at the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel to hear the news Thursday night, said that no matter the outcome, his opponent was worthy.
“Mr. Saul is a good man,” Rogers said. “Let’s let the AG issue an opinion and see.”
On the courthouse steps, Saul thanked Jones County voters who showed up to the polls for this runoff.
Rogers didn’t say for the record whether he would concede if he loses the tossup. Saul said that he would — “If it comes down to that, I will concede.”
Saul said the incumbent Rogers made for a good opponent.
“Of course I’d love to be in the lead right now, but I’m satisfied that I’m still in the race,” he said. “As long as I’ve known Noel — which hasn’t been too long — I don’t have a bad thing to say about him. We both ran a good race. We’ll let the voters decide. To the (roughly 1,700 people) who came out, thank you. I appreciate your vote.”
“I want voters to know that every ballot counts, and this is certainly proof of that,” Rogers said.
Representatives of the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s office said it isn’t certain when the AG will hand down its opinion. Asked if he thinks that will happen this year, Rogers said, “I only hope so.”
The last time an election ended with a drawing of lots in Mississippi was at the House of Representatives in 2015, when incumbent Democrat Bo Eaton lucked out and won the tiebreaker over Republican Mark Tullos.
Certified results from that election show each candidate received 4,589 votes in the district in Smith and Jasper counties.
Twenty-three other states have laws that allow this kind of tiebreaker. Other such tiebreakers include an Alaskan race in 2006 and a New Mexico race in 1996.
