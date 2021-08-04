A worker was killed in an explosion at a scrap yard in Moselle on Tuesday morning, officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The victim was beside a smoldering pile of burning tires at Jarrell Recycling on Job R Lane in the Union/Moselle area when something exploded, said Sgt. J.D. Carter, fire investigator for the JCSD. The state fire marshal was on the way to assist with the investigation, which is standard in any fire-related death, Carter said.
The victim was struck by a metal object that acted as shrapnel, Carter said. The source of the explosion is what was not known, he said.
“There was a crater in the ground where it blew up,” he said. “The primary thing we’re looking for is the source.”
Co-workers and first-responders attempted CPR on the victim and the Rescue 7 helicopter was on its way and cleared to land at Moselle Elementary to pick up the patient before he passed away.
Volunteers from several fire departments, EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Emergency Management Agency responded along with the JCSD.
This story may be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.