Bids will be taken through Monday morning
•
The company that gets the contract for storm-debris removal will select the dump site, supervisors said at their regular meeting on Monday morning.
The board rejected all six bids that were submitted as sites to dump the debris from the massive twisters that struck the county on Easter evening.
“The site proposals will be up to the contractor,” Board President Johnny Burnett said.
Bids for debris removal will be received through 9 a.m. next Monday. A committee will be formed to rate and select the contractor after those bids are opened.
“Whoever the contractor is will get the names of all those who submitted bids,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said.
The bids for providing the debris site were accepted through last Friday and no more will be taken.
“We’re going to be fair,” Burnett said.
The board looked into the possibility of using 16th Section land, but that won’t be possible.
“We don’t have any property that’s not under timber management,” said Ronnie Herrington, a member of the Jones County school board.
Sites have to be approved by the Department of Environmental Quality. For the duration of time that the site is being used, it will be considered county property, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency.
“It will be our responsibility,” he said.
Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley stepped out of the room during debris-contractor discussions because the company her father Dan works for, Dunn Roadbuilders, is submitting a bid. The board is being cautious to help ensure that money associated with the disaster is reimbursed to the county by FEMA.
Joseph Ford, a Jones County native who moved back here and started an emergency-management company, gave supervisors a summary of his business and experience, then offered his assistance.
“I promise, we’ve got everything squared away,” Sheffield said.
The board extended local emergency declarations for the COVID-19 pandemic and the tornado through June 1. Gov. Tate Reeves extended the state’s declaration for dealing with the pandemic to that date.
“If the governor changes, we’ll go with what he says,” Burnett said in the meeting, which was in the courtroom of the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville to maintain social distancing.
Supervisors also declared an emergency for the F2 tornado that struck Shady Grove and Sharon on April 23 and will select a temporary site to dump debris from it.
That storm is separate from the F4 Easter tornadoes, which were declared a federal disaster in Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties.
In other business, the board received two bids for single-axle dump trucks — from Waters International, which had the low bid of $99,315.10, and Burroughs Diesel, which bid $110,701. Supervisor Phil Dickerson went with the higher bid from the local company because it is believed to offer a higher buy-back price after the lease-purchase plan of the truck is expired. The purchase was pending making sure that was true, he said.
In other matters, the board — with Supervisor Travares Comegys participating by teleconference — unanimously agreed to:
• Extend the qualifying deadline to July 1 for school board and election commissioner races;
• Grant permits to AT&T to do work on Hillcrest and Donald drives and Delk Road;
• Gave permission to Comegys to do work that will be on private property in Ellisville, subject to approval of the landowner, who has to get two weeks’ notice;
• Purchase an ad in the Leader-Call’s 2020 Graduation magazine.
“We appreciate the schools making arrangements for these graduations,” Burnett said.
The board also went into a closed-door executive session to hear from Ross Tucker, executive director of the Jones County Economic Development Authority. He was expected to update the board on ongoing projects, so no action was expected to be taken.
