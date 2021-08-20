Mother of 3 urges shift from drug war to drug health
As a Christian, conservative mother of three, Christina Dent never saw herself becoming an advocate for drug decriminalization until she became a foster mom of a child whose mother was an addict.
Dent, the founder and CEO of nonprofit End it for Good, used to see the war on drugs as a good thing — that those who used, sold and distributed drugs were held accountable criminally for their actions.
“My story is one of a radically changed mind,” Dent said.
That happened after Dent met Joanne.
“She could not beat addiction while pregnant,” Dent said.
Dent fostered Joanne’s son while she was in in-patient drug treatment. When she brought Beckham to the first visit with his mom, Joanne ran across the parking lot and covered her son in kisses.
“I was suspicious that she was putting on a show for me to put in a good word with the caseworker,” Dent said. While she was in in-patient drug treatment, Joanne called and would ask to be put on speakerphone so she could sing to her son. “The more I got to know Joanne, the more my heart shifted.”
On Thursday, Dent gave her 27th community discussion on “Shift on Drug War to Drug Health,” which focuses on ending the criminalization of drugs to encourage an approach to support, health, community and recovery. While the nonprofit does not encourage drug use, it hopes to create a conversation about reducing harm from drugs, crime, overdose, addiction.
Mississippi has the second-highest incarceration rate in the United States, with about 3,000 non-violent drug offenders in state prisons — not including those in county jails. While the incarceration rate has increased, drug abuse has increased in the state, Dent said.
“Mississippi has not decreased drug use and addiction,” Dent said.
A chain reaction of harm occurs with the current system of criminalizing drug use, she explained, citing her own research. From Dent’s perspective, the prohibition of drugs decreases the quality control and increases the potency of substances.
“We can see that happening with fentanyl,” Dent said. “It’s been used to make heroin more potent.”
Last year, 56,688 Americans overdosed from opioids, and 82 percent of those overdoses were fentanyl. As pills became less available due to opioid legislation, the rise in fentanyl-related overdoses increased. Cracking down on opioids has created the worst opioid overdose crisis in history, Dent said. The group advocates decriminalizing all drugs to reduce the market for the illegal production of drugs to end the harm caused by drug usage. However, the group also supports arresting those who commit crimes while under the influence to be accountable for their actions.
“We don’t want a free-for-all on drug usage,” Dent said. “No one is saying people should just do whatever they want. There will be some harm, but how can we reduce that harm?”
After Dent gave her speech, she opened the floor for commentary on the presentation from the audience. Adam, who struggled with addiction since he was 15 years old but is now nine years sober, stated he supported the movement.
“I’m an out-of-work nurse by choice,” Adam said. “When I graduated nursing school, I was clean, so to say, but I had easy access to drugs that made it difficult.”
He lost his nursing license and moved to three different states to clear his license to work as a nurse again. However, since he had past addiction issues, he had difficulty getting it recertified, he said.
“I’m now halfway through a nurse practitioner doctoral program,” he said.
Karen Todd, 47, said she had similar views to Dent before getting addicted to pain pills after a back injury.
“I thought people who used drugs and alcohol were being selfish,” she said. “I was having back issues, and before I knew it, I was becoming that person I was judgmental about.”
Todd said there’s a stigma attached to addiction and shame.
“I’m not sure how to convince the population that had the point of view I used to have,” she said of the presentation.
Michelle Howell, a narcotics agent for the Laurel Police Department, said she disagreed with legalizing drugs and decriminalizing drug-related crimes.
“You can regulate drug usage, but there will always be an illegal person selling it,” Howell said. “We shut down a liquor bootlegger the other day. He had more alcohol in his house than a liquor store. Someone will always have it and sell it when it’s not available. Here in Laurel, the liquor stores close at 8 p.m. and on Sundays.”
End it for Good will host a Drug Policy Summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Hattiesburg at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. The Summit will include local and national speakers on addiction, harm reduction and exploring legal regulation, panels from the faith and criminal justice communities, and personal stories.
“The way to enact policy change is to start a conversation about,” Dent said. “If no one is talking about it, then lawmakers will not hear from their constituents a need for policy change.”
Visit enditforgood.com for more information about Dent’s organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.