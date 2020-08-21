A Laurel woman who is accused of kidnapping and robbing a homeless man is now being charged with trying to prevent him from pursuing the criminal case against her and her co-defendant boyfriend.
Sandra Culpepper, 45, was charged with intimidating a witness, Investigator Jamison Crabtree of the Laurel Police Department said, and she is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
She is accused of making contact with the alleged victim — an unidentified homeless man — and “trying to get him not to cooperate, to get him to come up here and drop the charges,” Crabtree said.
Culpepper and William Maye, 44, were out of jail on $150,000 bond each after being charged with armed robbery and kidnapping earlier this month in Laurel Municipal Court. Judge Kyle Robertson warned them to not have any contact with their accuser, which is standard in most criminal cases.
But Culpepper is accused of making contact with the accuser this week and threatening him if he continued to pursue criminal charges. Because she was out on bond, she will remain in jail at least until a bond revocation hearing in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday, Robertson ordered.
Culpepper and Maye are accused of holding the unidentified homeless man against his will with a box blade after picking him up from Cotton Mill Park and taking him to get cash from an ATM. The man reportedly receives some sort of government assistance once per month, and the couple knew that because they were acquainted.
“He said they drove him around, laughing and terrorizing him … and then they made him withdraw the money and took him back to the park, then threw him out,” Crabtree said.
The complainant was able to give him the names of the suspects because they were acquainted. Sources with knowledge of the case said that the accuser may have received drugs from the couple in the past, and that’s how it’s believed they were acquainted.
Several homeless people stay in Cotton Mill Park during the day and sleep at the Salvation Army at night.
“It’s extremely sad that anyone would take advantage of someone who is homeless and prey upon him,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
