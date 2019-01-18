Less than two weeks after a fatal wreck at the intersection of Highway 84 East and Eastview Drive, another major crash happened there. A Ford pickup driven by 65-year-old Janice Booth of Laurel was attempting to cross the highway, going south toward Dollar General, when her vehicle was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry that was being driven by 39-year-old Scott Lindsey of Laurel. Volunteers from Powers, Glade and M&M responded and EMServ Ambulance transported both drivers to the emergency room of South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked the accident, which happened Tuesday just before 2 p.m. Ten days earlier, on Jan. 5, Brad Magee, 41, of Laurel was killed when the Hyundai he was driving crossed in front of a Ford pickup that was being driven by state Rep. Gary Staples of Laurel in the same location. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
