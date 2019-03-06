For the third time this year, a serious crash at Highway 84 East and Eastview Drive sent rescue officials to the scene to extricate a victim. The driver of a small pickup, 66-year-old George Jaynes of Laurel, had to be removed from the vehicle by volunteer firefighters using hydraulic rescue tools. He was attempting to cross the highway from Eastview toward Dollar General when he pulled in front of a Jeep that was driven by 63-year-old Randy Pitts of Waynesboro and was struck. The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as serious injuries and the driver of the Jeep had what were described as minor injuries. Both were transported by EMServ Ambulance for medical care. Firefighters from Powers and Glade responded along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Traffic was slowed to a crawl in the westbound lane for about 40 minutes during the rescue and cleanup. — By PIO Dana
Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.