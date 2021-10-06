A Delta business owner has been arrested for fraud after being accused of illegally obtaining COVID stimulus money, State Auditor Shad White said.
Ethel Cain was indicted for fraud related to the Mississippi Development Authority “Back to Business” grant program after receiving $38,500 in illegal grant payments. A $50,384.19 demand letter was presented to Cain upon arrest. That amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
She is accused of using her company, Lifeline Financial Freedom Solutions, to fraudulently submit grant applications on behalf of other businesses to obtain the CARES Act stimulus funding administered by MDA. She submitted multiple grant applications for the same company on multiple occasions, according to the indictment. Cain’s company is also purported to have knowingly submitted grant applications for ineligible businesses.
Representatives from MDA and Balch & Bingham LLP reported Lifeline Financial Freedom Solutions to the Auditor’s office after denying several grant applications submitted by the company. Cain submitted nearly $400,000 worth of potentially fraudulent grant applications, the majority of which were denied.
“This is my office’s first case arresting someone for COVID stimulus fraud,” said White, a Sandersville native. “Others out there thinking of stealing stimulus funds should know — it doesn’t have to be our last.”
Cain surrendered herself at the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office. She faces up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted on all charges. Anyone arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor is presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.
No surety bond covers Cain’s alleged scheme. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers in the event that public money is misspent.
Cain will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to the criminal charges levied against her. Suspected fraud can be reported any time by clicking the red “Report Fraud” button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours by calling 1-(800)-321-1275.
