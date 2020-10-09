Storm rips into La.; Free State likely to dodge hurricane bullet
By Jack Hammett
Jones County was listed as a target area Friday for the incoming Hurricane Delta, which was expected to make landfall on the coast that evening and drench most of Mississippi throughout today (Saturday).
The Jones County Emergency Operations Center stated online that Delta would likely turn northeastward, weakening to a tropical depression as it tracks over northern Mississippi tonight. On Thursday, during an EOC meeting at the Economic Development Authority offices, director Paul Sheffield said Jones County was in the limited threat category for Delta.
“Flash flooding is becoming less of a worry,” Sheffield said. “But some storms sit there and drench one spot, so we can’t rule it out.”
The limited threat included 2 to 3 inches of rain with higher amounts possible, localized flash flooding possible and creek flooding possible.
“I’m pleased the storm decided not to come across my front yard,” said Jim Gragg, a Red Cross representative during the Zoom meeting. “But we are concerned about those who are in the way.”
Northeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi were expected to receive dangerous winds. Jones County was also facing potential “pop-up tornadoes,” which Sheffield described as those that touch ground and disappear quickly.
The National Weather Service in Jackson said in its update Friday morning that tornadoes were possible in South Mississippi as early as Friday afternoon.
The expected high winds could knock out power and bring down trees, especially in areas where trees are shallowly rooted or weakened by previous storms. Some roads could become impassable today as a result.
Storm surges along Louisiana’s coast were expected to be possibly life-threatening.
The storm dipped to a Category 2 hurricane Thursday but jumped back to a Category 3 early Friday.
